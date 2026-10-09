Navi Pillay's Nobel Win Carries Family Story That Began On A Sugar Plantation

In the 1890s, two people left India to take up contract work on a sugar estate in Natal. On Friday, their granddaughter's name was announced in Norway as the winner of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

Navanethem "Navi" Pillay, 85, is a South African jurist of Indian origin and a former judge at the International Criminal Court. The Norwegian Nobel Committee honoured her for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

Looking across her working life, the committee said, "A common thread runs from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against apartheid to her service as a judge in some of the key international court cases of our time."

Pillay was born in 1941 in Natal province and is of Indian Tamil origin. She was the fifth of eight children. Her parents, Narrainsamy Naidoo and Santhama Naidoo, were married through an arranged match while still in their early teens.

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Money was tight. Her father drove a bus and picked up other work, fishing among it, to top up the household income. Her mother stayed at home.

Pillay went on to become the first non-white woman to be appointed a judge of the High Court of South Africa.

Sam Naidu's book, Navi Pillay: Realising Human Rights for All, says her grandparents were Indian indentured servants who came to South Africa in the 1890s. They had travelled from India to work on the sugar plantations of Natal.

The book also records that Pillay has often talked about their crossing of the kala pani and the horrific conditions they endured. She has called them an inspiration and describes herself as the "voice of victims everywhere".

Their journey was one small part of a much bigger system. Slavery ended across British territories in 1833, which left plantation owners without enough workers.

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British authorities answered with indentured labour. Under this contract arrangement, people were recruited in India and sent to colonies around the world to do heavy agricultural work, mostly on sugarcane plantations.

Between 1860 and 1911, around 150,000 Indian workers were taken to the British colony of Natal. Most came from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. Recruiters had persuaded them with the promise of reliable wages.

What awaited them on the plantations was brutal and looked a lot like slavery. Days were long and exhausting. Workers could be flogged or jailed, were housed in squalid quarters, and were sometimes refused basic food rations.

The colonial legal system had been built to protect white landowners. That left the labourers, including Pillay's grandparents, with no way to seek justice for the way they were treated.

Their granddaughter went on to defend Nelson Mandela and others who opposed apartheid, and later served as a judge in major international cases.

Pillay has often described herself as the "voice of victims everywhere". On Friday, that work earned her the Nobel Peace Prize.

The announcement came on the same day India's foreign ministry criticised US Vice President JD Vance over his use of the term "indentured servants". Speaking about Microsoft's job cuts, Vance said the company had replaced each laid-off worker with "one and a half foreign indentured servants", a reference to H-1B visa holders. The ministry called such descriptions "unwarranted" and said they ignored the contribution of Indian professionals to the American economy.

The prize also went to someone other than US President Donald Trump. Two days earlier, he told reporters he should win it but said he did not know what the committee would decide. He has repeatedly said he deserves the award.