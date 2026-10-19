Venezuela Opposition Parties Choose Nobel Laureate Maria Machado As Leader

An alliance of Venezuelan opposition parties on Sunday reaffirmed exiled Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado as its leader, increasing pressure on interim authorities to allow her return.

The coalition's announcement -- part of a new "Grand National Agreement" -- comes amid a third round of political transition talks between an opposition faction and the interim government, following the US ouster of longtime leader Nicolas Maduro in January.

Machado, who is currently living in Panama and not leading those talks, has said she will not interfere in the process, which has the backing of Washington.

Members of the opposition's Unitary Democratic Platform "recognize and support the leadership of Maria Corina Machado," according to the text of their agreement, presented after meetings in Caracas.

"We are now going to move forward with one of the initiatives that I consider the most powerful, most potent and most necessary, and that will be recognized around the world: our great agreement for rebuilding the republic," said Machado, who participated virtually.

Maduro was captured in January by the US military and flown to stand trial in New York, with his deputy Delcy Rodriguez assuming power in his place and governing under intense pressure from Washington.

At the Caracas meeting, members of the alliance put forward 14 proposals for restoring democracy in Venezuela, along with a roadmap for holding general elections.

The alliance also demanded the unconditional release of all political prisoners, an end to political repression and the right of exiles to return home.

"We are at the beginning of a new era. We will finally make the liberal democratic republic a reality... Venezuela will be free," Machado said.

The coalition called for full freedom for political parties, the lifting of bans on candidates running for office -- with which Machado has notably been targeted -- and an end to administrative proceedings targeting political organizations, as well as measures to protect human rights.

The group called for a peaceful transition to democracy and free, competitive elections -- but did not set a date for the vote.

Machado's Vente party is pushing for elections to be set sometime next year.

Dinorah Figuera, the opposition delegation's leader in talks with the interim government, said Friday she was working to ensure that the negotiations lead to elections.

Machado has been in exile since covertly leaving Venezuela in 2025 to receive her Nobel Peace Prize. According to her party, she has tried at least seven times to return home but has been blocked by Venezuelan authorities.

Many observers believe Washington has played a role in blocking Machado's return, given President Donald Trump's repeated expressions of satisfaction with Rodriguez.

Despite those claims, which US officials deny, Machado once again thanked Trump for capturing Maduro.

"I have always been grateful to the president of the United States for opening a door to progress toward freedom, democracy and true sovereignty," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)