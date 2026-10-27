"S**thouse Country": Trump Slams Norway For Nobel Peace Prize Snub

US President Donald Trump attacked Norway during a campaign rally, calling it a "shithouse country," and said that Norwegian immigrants were not welcome in the United States because its Nobel Committee had not awarded him the Peace Prize.

"Frankly, Norway sucks. Norway has become a shithouse country, actually," he said during Sunday's speech.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has made no secret of his desire to win the prestigious Nobel Peace prize.

Judge and former UN rights chief Navi Pillay of South Africa was this year's recipient.

Trump has called the committee's choice "a disgraceful and embarrassing decision" and argued that the award should have gone to him.

Trump said Sunday he would welcome immigrants from certain countries but not Norway "because I didn't get the Nobel Prize."

"So I don't want anybody from Norway," he said during the rally in the Michigan town of Port Huron ahead of crucial US midterm elections on November 3.

There was no official indication of a new US policy on Norwegian immigrants.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide responded to Trump's comments about the Nobel prize on Monday, maintaining that the committee is independent.

"He knows very well that the Nobel Committee is independent. We have reminded him of that, in case anyone is wondering - and that is still the case," he told national broadcaster NRK.

Trump came under fire in 2018, during his first term, after using similar vulgar expressions to refer to Haiti and certain African countries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)