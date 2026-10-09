Nobel Peace Prize Goes To Navanethem "Navi" Pillay: All About Her India Connect

Former UN human rights chief Navanethem "Navi" Pillay, a judge on the International Court of Justice (ICJ), has won this year's Nobel Peace Prize. The 85-year-old South African jurist of Indian origin was recognised for her efforts to promote peace and international law, said Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Her career spans the struggle against apartheid, landmark prosecutions for genocide and sexual violence, and six years at the helm of the United Nations' human-rights office.

She was born in Durban, South Africa, in 1941, into a family of Indian origin, at a time when the country's apartheid system enforced racial discrimination.

"We grew up very poor. My father was a bus driver, and then seven children, the usual seven children. I tell the story because most people assume that in my country if you are Indian you're better off than the African people. Yes, so all of us were poor and we struggled together," she said in a United Nations interview.

But she called her struggles "worth it" since she was able to "help someone who's helpless”.

Her experiences in those years made her a firm believer in the power of collective action to halt injustice.

Pillay studied at the University of Natal, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1963 and a Bachelor of Laws degree in 1965. She later earned postgraduate law degrees from Harvard University, including a doctorate in juridical science in 1988.

In 1967, she became the first woman to establish a law practice in Natal, now KwaZulu-Natal. She was also the first Black woman to serve as a judge of South Africa's High Court.

Her early career established the foundation for her later work: Holding powerful institutions accountable and ensuring that the experiences of people who suffered abuses were not excluded from legal proceedings.

A Landmark Role In Rwanda Genocide Trials

In 1995, Pillay was appointed a judge of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), established by the United Nations to prosecute those responsible for genocide and other serious violations of international humanitarian law committed in Rwanda in 1994.

She subsequently served as the tribunal's president for two terms, from 1999 to 2003.

One of the most significant cases in which she participated was the prosecution of Jean-Paul Akayesu, the former mayor of Taba in Rwanda. In September 1998, the tribunal convicted Akayesu of genocide and crimes against humanity in a landmark judgment.

The case was historic for another reason. The tribunal recognised that rape and sexual violence could constitute acts of genocide when committed with the intent to destroy a protected group, in whole or in part.

Pillay's work on the tribunal contributed to the development of international jurisprudence on genocide, sexual violence and crimes against humanity. It also helped establish the principle that individuals, including those exercising public authority, could be held criminally responsible for grave international crimes.

From Courtroom To International Criminal Court

In 2003, Pillay was elected a judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the permanent court established to prosecute individuals accused of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and, under specified conditions, the crime of aggression.

Her appointment followed her work at the Rwanda tribunal.

Pillay's judicial career also demonstrated how domestic legal struggles against discrimination and repression could inform the development of international standards of accountability.

The United Nations' Top Human Rights Official

In September 2008, Pillay took office as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, following her appointment by the UN General Assembly.

She served until 2014, leading the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), which works to promote and protect human rights around the world.

The role placed her at the centre of international debates over state accountability, discrimination, civil liberties, conflict and the protection of vulnerable communities.

As High Commissioner, Pillay advocated for the universality of human rights and emphasised the importance of protecting human rights defenders and ensuring accountability for serious violations.

Her tenure ended in 2014, but her work in international law and human rights advocacy continued to shape discussions about justice and accountability.

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize recognises her efforts to promote peace and international law.