Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter Claims Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Profiting From Former Leader's Legacy

Harry and Meghan have appeared in a new trailer for their next Netflix project.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire from Nelson Mandela's granddaughter for "stealing" the late leader's legacy. Ndileka Mandela, a social activist and writer, has criticised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for using the former South African president's name to draw viewers to their most recent Netflix documentary. It has been called "deeply upsetting and tedious" by Ndileka.

In the series' trailer, which Netflix unveiled on December 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen stating that Nelson Mandela was the inspiration for the endeavor.

According to The Telegraph, in an interview with The Australian, Ndileka Mandela, a social activist and writer, said she admired Harry and Meghan for having the courage to break away from the Royal family, but was left "deeply upset" by them using the leader's legacy to fund their life in California.

"I admire Harry for having the confidence to break away from an institution as iconic as the Royal family. Granddad rebelled against an arranged marriage to find his own path in life. But it comes at a price, you have to then fund your own life, I've made peace with people using Granddad's name, but it's still deeply upsetting and tedious every time it happens."

She claimed the Prince needs to follow his own script regarding the couple's seven-part Netflix documentary, "Live To Lead," which was inspired by the anti-apartheid campaigner and published on New Year's Eve.

"Harry needs to be authentic and stick to his own story, what relevance does Grandad's life have to his?" she said.

"I don't believe he nor Meghan have ever properly met Granddad, maybe when Harry was young at Buckingham Palace, but they are using his quotations in the documentary to draw in people and make millions without the Mandela family benefiting."