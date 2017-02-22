Dramatic Video Of Telangana Bus That Caught Fire. All Passengers Escaped

Highlights A bus caught fire near Hyderabad, over 30 passengers had narrow escape Dramatic visuals showed the bus in flames, thick smoke rising from it Telangana Transport Minister has ordered an inquiry into the incident

Over 30 passengers in Telangana had a narrow escape on Tuesday when a luxury bus caught fire, apparently due to a short circuit.Dramatic visuals showed the bus in flames by the side of a road around 50 km from Hyderabad, thick black smoke rising from it.The incident took place yesterday afternoon at Alair.The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus was travelling to Hyderabad from Warangal when the driver noticed a spark in the engine. He reportedly stopped the bus immediately and asked all passengers to get off the vehicle.Within moments, the bus was completely wrecked.Telangana Transport Minister P Mahender Reddy has ordered an inquiry into the incident.Mr Reddy has asked for a detailed report from transport officials and also asserted that such incidents don't recur.Last week, around 70 passengers in Uttar Pradesh, mostly migrant workers, survived an almost identical incident while travelling in a double-decker bus.The bus was on its way to Bahraich when its double battery caught fire due to short-circuit. The driver slammed the brakes and had everyone in the crowded bus jump off.In December, a bus burning also took place in Madhya Pradesh.A low-floor air-conditioned bus travelling from Bhopal to Bairagarh caught fire when a diesel pipe burst. A passenger had noticed the diesel leak.The bus burnt for nearly half an hour before emergency teams arrived.(inputs from PTI)