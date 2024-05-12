Video: As Weeks Of Campaigning Ends, Revanth Reddy Plays Football With Students

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy played football with students at Hyderabad Central University

After weeks of undertaking poll campaigns for Congress candidates, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was on Sunday seen playing football with college students.

In a video going viral on social media platforms, Mr Reddy, a football lover, can be seen wearing a number 9 "INDIA" jersey -- an apparent reference to the Opposition bloc.

Playing the friendly football match with the students at Hyderabad Central University, the 54-year-old politician was seen sprinting for the ball, managing tackles, and making clearances.

Revanth Reddy became the Chief Minister of Telangana following the Congress' victory in the state Assembly elections in December last year.

Mr Reddy, who is considered to be close to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has had stints in the BJP's student wing, the former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (then the Telangana Rashtra Samithi) and N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party.

His surge to the spotlight began in 2021 when he was appointed as the president of Congress' Telangana unit.

Telangana To Go For Lok Sabha Polls On May 13

A high-octane campaign, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders of Congress and BRS, for the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana ended on Saturday.

Telangana will go to polls on Monday to elect 17 Lok Sabha members from the state in a single phase. Over 3.31 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in 35,356 polling stations across the state.

More than 600 candidates, including Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, are fighting the polls.

The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

Earlier in the 2019 general elections, Telangana witnessed 62 per cent voter turnout with the BRS (then the TRS) securing nine seats, the BJP winning four and the Congress taking three seats. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM was able to manage one Lok Sabha seat.