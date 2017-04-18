VK Sasikala Isolated As AIADMK Camps Talk Merger, Say Sources: 10 Points

E Palaniswami camp wants Sasikala, Dinakaran to resign amid talk of AIADMK factions merging: sources
Chennai: VK Sasikala camp wants her to quit all party posts along with her nephew TTV Dinakaran amid talk of merger of two AIADMK factions, sources have told NDTV. After 25 ministers and lawmakers held an emergency meeting in capital Chennai on Monday night, the VK Sasikala-led AIADMK faction that rules Tamil Nadu has "welcomed" what it said was an offer from the rival O Panneerselvam camp to discuss re-uniting the party. Mr Dinakaran was in Bengaluru on Monday to meet Ms Sasikala, who is in jail in a corruption case.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this big story
The AIADMK camp led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, according to sources, has formed a 10-member committee to hold talks with former chief minister O Panneerselvam faction on merger.
E Palaniswami, who was seen as a proxy of jailed AIADMK Chief Sasikala, could emerge stronger if their patch up formula works. Ministers and legislators from the Kongu region he hails from appear to have played a key role in this development, sources said.
Sources have also said that the EPS faction is also exploring possibilities to retain E Palaniswami, who belongs to the Gounder community dominant in the region as Chief Minister and anointing O Panneerselvam, from the Thevar community as AIADMK's General Secretary. This arrangement seems to be agreeable to both factions. But on record none is saying this yet. A senior MP from the OPS camp told NDTV, "We can say anything only after our demands are met".
"We welcome O Panneerselvam's offer for talks," said minister D Jayakumar on Monday, stating that a merger with the rival faction would strengthen the AIADMK, which split earlier this year. The aim, the minister said, was to get back the party's Two-Leaf symbol, frozen by the Election Commission after both camps claimed it. "We will keep the party together; 172 MLAs are together and all of them want to continue to make sure that the party stays together," he added.
Mr Dinakaran, who was expected to meet Ms Sasikala in jail on Monday, is on his way back to Chennai, sources said. He is likely to meet minister on his return. Before he left Chennai, Mr Dinakaran said there was "no question" of him resigning, emphatically denying that there was a rebellion brewing in the party against him and his aunt.
TTV Dinakaran was appointed deputy chief of the AIADMK by Ms Sasikala hours before she left Chennai for the Bengaluru prison in February. She also ensured that a leader loyal to her, E Palaniswami, became chief minister.
Ministers and AIADMK lawmakers are worried that recent allegations of corruption against Mr Dinakaran are hurting the party and several of them have reportedly asked him and other members of Ms Sasikala's family to resign within two days. Mr Dinakaran, sources said, has also stonewalled all attempts at making peace with the OPS camp.
Mr Dinakaran was on Monday was accused by the Delhi Police of wanting to bribe Election Commission officials. He has charged with corruption and conspiracy, after the arrest from a five-star hotel Delhi of a middleman named Sukesh Chandrasekar, who has alleged that Mr Dinakaran tasked him with bribing poll panel officials for being granted the right to use the AIADMK's symbol.
Mr Dinakaran has said he does not know Sukesh Chandrasekar and alleged that efforts were being made to "destroy our organisation politically".
The Election Commission had suspended the Two-Leaf symbol after Mr Panneerselvam challenged Ms Sasikala's elevation as the AIADMK's interim general secretary. The symbol has been assigned to neither faction for a by-election that was to be held last week in Ms Jayalalithaa's RK Nagar assembly constituency in Chennai. The by-poll was cancelled after allegations that Mr Dinakaran had tried to bribe voters.