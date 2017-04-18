VK Sasikala Isolated As AIADMK Camps Talk Merger, Say Sources: 10 Points

E Palaniswami camp wants Sasikala, Dinakaran to resign amid talk of AIADMK factions merging: sources

Chennai: VK Sasikala camp wants her to quit all party posts along with her nephew TTV Dinakaran amid talk of merger of two AIADMK factions, sources have told NDTV. After 25 ministers and lawmakers held an emergency meeting in capital Chennai on Monday night, the VK Sasikala-led AIADMK faction that rules Tamil Nadu has "welcomed" what it said was an offer from the rival O Panneerselvam camp to discuss re-uniting the party. Mr Dinakaran was in Bengaluru on Monday to meet Ms Sasikala, who is in jail in a corruption case.