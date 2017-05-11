Teen Hacked To Death, Severed Head Thrown Into Police Station In Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

Highlights 17-year-old hacked to pieces allegedly by a gang in Puducherry They flung his severed head into police station in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore Teen was believed to be involved in a recent murder case in Puducherry

In an extremely barbaric incident in Tamil Nadu last night, a teen was hacked to pieces, allegedly by a gang that later flung his severed head into a police station. In CCTV footage, two bikers stop at the entrance, throw the head and drive off into the night.The 17-year-old was believed to be involved in a recent murder case in Puducherry.The police say he was killed near a lake in neighbouring Puducherry. The body has been found in the lake, which is around three km from the police station where the head was thrown.Senior Cuddalore police officer Vijay Kumar said, "The investigation is being done by Puducherry police as the murder took place there. We are offering all assistance."