Police Evicting Jallikattu Protesters From Chennai's Marina Beach, All Routes To Venue Shut

Chennai: Thousands protesting at Chennais Marina Beach for over five days now in support of Jallikattu, the bull-taming sport seen as a symbol of Tamil pride, are now being evicted by the police. But the crowds are resisting. All routes leading to the beach have been blocked and the police are preventing any gatherings around the protest site. An ordinance or executive order was passed by the state last week valid for six months allowing the festival to be held this year. But the protesters, many of them students, are demanding a permanent solution. The ordinance is likely to be discussed in Tamil Nadu assembly session which begins today.