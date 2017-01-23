Police Evicting Jallikattu Protesters From Chennai's Marina Beach, All Routes To Venue Shut

Police at Chennai's Marina Beach attempts to evict Jallikattu supporters after five days of protests.
Chennai: Thousands protesting at Chennais Marina Beach for over five days now in support of Jallikattu, the bull-taming sport seen as a symbol of Tamil pride, are now being evicted by the police. But the crowds are resisting. All routes leading to the beach have been blocked and the police are preventing any gatherings around the protest site. An ordinance or executive order was passed by the state last week valid for six months allowing the festival to be held this year. But the protesters, many of them students, are demanding a permanent solution. The ordinance is likely to be discussed in Tamil Nadu assembly session which begins today.
Here are the latest developments in this big story.
The traditional sport was held in some parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, even though locals in Madurai's Alanganallur, where Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was expected to inaugurate the event, refused to hold the sport, demanding a permanent lift on the ban.
But in Pudukottai, where Jallikattu made a re-appearance, two men were killed. They were injured while holding on to a bucking bull during the sport and died on the way to the hospital.
Jallikattu was inaugurated by Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar in Pudukottai, where hundreds of youngsters took part. The deceased were identified as 32-year-old Mohan and Raja, 35, sources said.
Chief Minister Panneerselvam had said "enough security arrangements were made for Jallikattu, its being organised well across the state," the AIADMK had tweeted.
In Allanganallur, people blocked the roads leading to 'Vaadi Vaasal', the gateway from where bulls come out. Alanganallur, around 400 km from state capital Chennai, is the only place where Jallikattu is held as an official function of the government. So holding it there would have meant that the sport has officially started in the state.
At Chennai's Marina beach, where protests have been on 24x7 since the beginning of last week have been unrelenting The protesters have said they will not allow the Republic Day celebrations at Beach Road until the Jallikattu issue is resolved.
Dismissing claims that the Jallikattu ordinance was a temporary way out, Mr Panneerselvam has promised to make the sport legal once the assembly session begins on Monday.
All Tamil Nadu ministers were expected inaugurate Jallikattu in their districts at 11 am on Sunday. "I urge the youths, students and the general public to make Jallikattu events across Tamil Nadu a grand success by participating in large numbers," the Chief Minister had said on Saturday.
Jallikattu, which sees young men wrestling with a bull in an open field during the harvest festival of Pongal, was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014. Last year, the Centre allowed the sport, but that decision has been challenged in the Supreme Court. The court has agreed to not deliver its verdict this week after the centre pointed out that a decision could create law and order problems.
During Pongal last week, hundreds defying the ban to hold local competitions were arrested, triggering a massive backlash. Students took the lead in rallying people across the state. On Marina beach, thousands had gathered as part of a peaceful protest.