Anger Over Indian Fisherman's Killing Allegedly By Sri Lankan Navy, Family Refuses To Take Body

Chennai: There is huge anger in Tamil Nadu after a 22-year-old fisherman was shot dead on Monday allegedly by the Sri Lankan navy. More than a thousand people have gathered at the home of Bridgo in Rameswaram, and his family has refused to accept his body without assurance that action will be taken.
Protesting fishermen have demanded that assurance from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and also the Lankan government.
Bridgo was fishing off the Katchatheevu islet, well within Indian waters, when Lankan naval personnel arrived and opened fire, said Fisheries Department official Kulanchinathan.
Bridgo was shot in the neck and died instantly. Another fisherman, Saravanan, was shot in his leg. The fishermen returned to the shore after midnight.
The Lankan personnel did not fire a warning shot before shooting at the fishermen, alleges Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja. Around 2,000 fishermen were taken by surprise when they were fired at, he added.
As news of the shooting spread, fishermen gathered late at night in front of the hospital where Bridgo was taken.
The Tamil Nadu government had yesterday protested against the rise in fishermen being caught by Sri Lanka and said the centre "did not seem to put adequate pressure" on Colombo.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had referred to the arrest of 32 Indian fishermen by Lanka in the last few days and said the incidents had caused hardship and mental agony to the fishermen community.
Tamil Nadu says 85 fishermen and 128 fishing boats are currently in Lankan custody and has urged the centre to take action through diplomatic channels.
The opposition DMK has also made a similar demand. "India should warn Sri Lanka diplomatically that this can't be tolerated and there will be strong repercussions," said the party's MK Stalin.