In Bihar, Retired Army Jawan Shot Dead In Train

The dead person was identified as Umesh Sah, a resident of Tikarampur village of Munger district.

Patna | | Updated: September 21, 2017 18:35 IST
The man's body was found from general bogey of Bhagalpur-Jamalpur passenger train (Representational)

Munger:  Unidentified men shot dead a retired Army jawan suspectedly during a bid to loot passengers of a train between Kiul-Bhagalpur section in Bihar, Government Railway Police (GRP) said today.

In course of search of the general bogey of Bhagalpur-Jamalpur passenger train in wee hours today, GRP personnel found a body, Jamalpur GRP police station Officer in-charge (OC) Kripa Sagar said.

The dead person was identified as Umesh Sah, a resident of Tikarampur village of Munger district, he said. The deceased after retirement from Army was engaged in some contractual work in Siliguri in West Bengal.

Police suspects that the accused shot him dead in course of a loot bid in the train.

