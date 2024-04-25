6 Killed In Fire At Patna Hotel Near Railway Station, Over 30 Injured

A huge fire broke out at a hotel in Bihar's capital Patna

Six people were killed after a fire broke out in a hotel in Bihar's capital Patna today. Thirty others suffered burns in the fire at the hotel near the crowded Patna railway station, officials said.

A cylinder explosion led to the fire, officials said.

Fire department officials said initial investigation indicates the fire broke out due to not following safety rules.

"The fire has been brought under control now," Patna fire department director general Shobha Ahokakar told reporters.