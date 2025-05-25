Panic Grips Patna After Group Fires In Air, 6 Cops Suspended

Unidentified individuals in an SUV fired several rounds in the air reportedly over a parking-related dispute at Patna's Boring Canal road area before fleeing, triggering panic in the locality, police said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident that took place on Saturday evening, they said.

Patna SSP Avakash Kumar told PTI that six police personnel have been suspended in connection with the incident for dereliction of duty.

"Unidentified miscreants in an SUV fired several rounds in the air at Boring Canal Road area. Incidentally, Additional ADG (Law and Order) Pankaj Darad was also present near the spot as he was returning from a meeting.

"The ADG's security guard also fired in the air near the GPO Golambar in an attempt to stop the assailants, who managed to escape, driving their vehicle recklessly. Darad also alerted the police control room," SDPO (Sachiwalaya) Saket Kumar told reporters.

Eyewitnesses claimed that several rounds were fired in the air by the individuals following a heated argument over a parking spot.

The SSP said a team has been constituted to probe the incident. "The CCTV footage is being examined to identify the miscreants, who travelled in a black SUV that had no number plate," Avakash Kumar said.

Meanwhile, a police statement said the suspended officers are a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors and three constables, including two women constables.

