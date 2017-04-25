Zaheer Khan Engaged. Delhi Daredevils, Anil Kumble Tag The Wrong Sagarika

Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged@sagarikavghatgepic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX— zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 24, 2017
Partners for life !!! #engaged@ImZaheerpic.twitter.com/mRxjpQJfID— Sagarika Ghatge (@sagarikavghatge) April 24, 2017
But even as wishes poured in for the couple, some ended up tagging the wrong Sagarika on Twitter, including Anil Kumble and Delhi Daredevils. Instead of tagging Sagarika Ghatge the actor, who isn't verified on Twitter, they tagged Sagarika Ghose the journalist who does have a verified profile on Twitter. Ummm.
The journalist reminded Delhi Daredevils that she isn't the one marrying the cricketer
oops wrong Sagarika, sirs! Main do bachche ki ma hoon https://t.co/37wH9INQZP— Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) April 24, 2017
The mistake was quickly corrected by both Anil Kumble and Delhi Daredevils. Delhi Daredevils posted this cheeky tweet as a face-saver
We were so elated by the news that we got carried away. Apologies for the miscommunication. We wish the fine couple a great life ahead.— Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) April 24, 2017
Congratulations @ImZaheer and @sagarikavghatge! Wishing you the very best! https://t.co/pMadS7wHo2— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 24, 2017
But many had already spotted the Sagarika mix-up on Twitter
@DelhiDaredevils@ImZaheer@sagarikaghose I think it should be @sagarikavghatge . @DelhiDaredevils you have tagged the wrong Sagarika here...— Krushant Shah (@krushant) April 24, 2017
War between Anil Kumble & Zaheer Khan out in the open. pic.twitter.com/Hiz7iYbrj3— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) April 24, 2017
#AnilKumble was one of those who boycotted #Snapdeal instead of #Snapchat. #MIvRPSpic.twitter.com/rkV59h1KY2— Virat Kohli (@TedhiBaat_) April 24, 2017
Mumbai messing up the chase like Kumble messed up with Sagarika. #IPL— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 24, 2017
Snap chat / snap deal— pallavi kanakiya (@psklife) April 24, 2017
Sonu nigam/ Sonu sood
Now sagarika ghose/ sagarika ghaghte
Confused twitter
Honest mistake, guys!
