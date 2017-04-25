Zaheer Khan Engaged. Delhi Daredevils, Anil Kumble Tag The Wrong Sagarika

Cricketer Zaheer Khan announced his engagement to actor Sagarika Ghatge on Twitter

New Delhi:  Monday night was a special one for Zaheer Khan. The Delhi Daredevils captain announced his engagement to actor Sagarika Ghatge. The cricketer tweeted a photo with the actor and said, "Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for Life #engaged." The actor too shared a photo announcing the good news to her followers. The two have made many public appearances together including Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding in December.
 
But even as wishes poured in for the couple, some ended up tagging the wrong Sagarika on Twitter, including Anil Kumble and Delhi Daredevils. Instead of tagging Sagarika Ghatge the actor, who isn't verified on Twitter, they tagged Sagarika Ghose the journalist who does have a verified profile on Twitter. Ummm.
 
anil kumble wrong sagarika
delhi daredevils wrong sagarika

The journalist reminded Delhi Daredevils that she isn't the one marrying the cricketer
 
The mistake was quickly corrected by both Anil Kumble and Delhi Daredevils. Delhi Daredevils posted this cheeky tweet as a face-saver
 
But many had already spotted the Sagarika mix-up on Twitter
 
Honest mistake, guys!

