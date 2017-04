Zaheer Khan Engaged. Delhi Daredevils, Anil Kumble Tag The Wrong Sagarika

Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged@sagarikavghatgepic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 24, 2017

oops wrong Sagarika, sirs! Main do bachche ki ma hoon https://t.co/37wH9INQZP — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) April 24, 2017

We were so elated by the news that we got carried away. Apologies for the miscommunication. We wish the fine couple a great life ahead. — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) April 24, 2017

War between Anil Kumble & Zaheer Khan out in the open. pic.twitter.com/Hiz7iYbrj3 — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) April 24, 2017

Mumbai messing up the chase like Kumble messed up with Sagarika. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 24, 2017

Snap chat / snap deal

Sonu nigam/ Sonu sood

Now sagarika ghose/ sagarika ghaghte

Confused twitter — pallavi kanakiya (@psklife) April 24, 2017

Monday night was a special one for Zaheer Khan. The Delhi Daredevils captain announced his engagement to actor Sagarika Ghatge. The cricketer tweeted a photo with the actor and said, "Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for Life #engaged." The actor too shared a photo announcing the good news to her followers. The two have made many public appearances together including Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding in December.But even as wishes poured in for the couple, some ended up tagging the wrong Sagarika on Twitter, including Anil Kumble and Delhi Daredevils. Instead of tagging Sagarika Ghatge the actor, who isn't verified on Twitter, they tagged Sagarika Ghose the journalist who does have a verified profile on Twitter. Ummm.The journalist reminded Delhi Daredevils that she isn't the one marrying the cricketerThe mistake was quickly corrected by both Anil Kumble and Delhi Daredevils. Delhi Daredevils posted this cheeky tweet as a face-saverBut many had already spotted the Sagarika mix-up on TwitterHonest mistake, guys!Click for more trending stories