Watch: TV Reporter Interrupts Live Broadcast To Rescue Dog From Floods In Peru

New Delhi: Two journalists from Peru are being appreciated on social media after interrupting their live television broadcasts to rescue stray dogs from flood waters - in two completely separate instances.
First, take a look at this video that was posted on YouTube by Latina Noticias, a Peruvian news channel, on March 28. The nearly six-minute long clip shows Latina Noticias reporter Aaron Rodriguez rescue a dog struggling to swim in waist-deep flood waters in northwestern Peru. After briefly following the dog with his camera to show viewers the dire situation in the city of Piura, Mr Rodriguez scoops up the dog in his arms and wades towards dry land.
And that's not all. Another Latina Noticias reporter, Ricardo Reyna, did something quite similar two weeks ago. In the video below, as his camera-person pans towards a dog struggling to get out of ankle-deep water in Peru's Cajamarquilla region, Mr Reyna walks towards him and picks him up. He then sets down the dog on dry land.
A popular Peruvian Facebook page also shared the video, where it has been viewed nearly 2 million times since mid-March. Viewers of both videos applauded the two journalists for their "heroic" and "self-less" gestures.
Thousands of people in Peru are struggling to recover after torrential rain and resulting floods and mudslides hit the South American country earlier this year. Dozens of people have been reported killed and thousands more have been displaced. Much of Peru's infrastructure has been crippled. More heavy rain is forecast for the region in coming days.
