Watch: How Villagers In Gujarat Rescued A Lioness Trapped In A Dry Well

In villages surrounded by wilderness, it is not uncommon to have wild animals wander into human territory. These wild animals are often attacked and lynched by fearful locals. However, something slightly different happened in the district of Amreli in Gujarat recently. Amreli is located very close to Gir National Park, which is well known for its lion population. When a lioness wandered into a village and accidentally fell into a dry well, locals informed the forest officials and the lioness was rescued - by lowering a cot into the dry well!This ingenious method of rescuing the lioness by dropping a khat, or a cot, into the well and letting the lioness climb up on it is winning hearts on social media. The locals are believed to have heard the lioness in the well, after which they contacted the forest department. The lioness was rescued by pulling up the cot on which she had climbed. She was later taken by the forest officials and released back into the wild, unharmed. The locals were applauded for their quick thinking and the help they provided.You can watch a video of this slightly strange yet heartwarming incident below:What do you think? Do let us know using the comments section below.