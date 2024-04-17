Man's Unconventional Method Of Avoiding Dishwashing Catches Harsh Goenka's Attention

The video has struck a chord with viewers

A video shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka shows a man's unconventional method of avoiding dishwashing. The clip, posted on Monday, features a man preparing a meal. Before eating, he covers his plate, spoon, and mug with plastic wrap.

Mr Goenka wrote on X, "When there is not enough water to wash your dishes..."

See the video here:

When there is not enough water to wash your dishes…..😀 pic.twitter.com/rCcr666htW — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 15, 2024

The video has struck a chord with viewers, sparking amusement and sparking a discussion about relatable kitchen struggles. While some find the plastic wrap "hack" humorous, it raises the question of practicality and potential drawbacks.

A user wrote on X, "Water conservation & recycling is the mantra! Many nations are already doing it , why not we ? Worrying to note single use plastic waste we have propagated ?? I think it's the worst we have already done to nature & animals. Scary. what we give back to mother earth."

Another user wrote, "I have done this during my hostel days. We didn't have water supply, and I had limited plates available."

"The way things are going , might become a reality sooner than later," the third user wrote.

"As one from plastic business, it would be poor sustainability to throw 50-60 gms of polybags for recycling after a meal. Better find 200 ml or water and clean frugally," the fourth user wrote.

"ooks like Bangalore water crisis solution," the fifth user commented on X.

