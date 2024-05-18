Video: Girlfriend Confronted By Boyfriend's Mother While Waiting Outside His House

Chaos unfolds when a woman viciously attacks another woman.

A video circulating on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has garnered significant attention and debate. The clip depicts a confrontation between two women, one a young woman on a scooter, and the other an older woman who is the mother of a boy.

The cause of the conflict appears to be the younger woman's alleged attempt to meet with the other woman's son. The video shows the older woman confronting the younger woman, who vehemently denies the accusation. The situation escalates when the older woman takes her scooter keys.

The video, shared by an account named 'Ghar Ke Kalesh', has sparked discussions online. The accompanying caption is "a girl and her boyfriend's mom (the girl called her boyfriend to meet him but got caught by his mom instead)."

Watch the video here:

Kalesh b/w a Girl and her Boyfriend's Mom (Girl Called her Boyfriend to meet him but Got Caught by his Mom Instead)

pic.twitter.com/MpuguoeVRf — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 17, 2024

The video has garnered more than 6 lakh views by now. The video's content has divided viewers, with some expressing concern about the older woman's behaviour and others questioning the younger woman's actions. The incident highlights the complexities of parent-child relationships and boundaries, particularly in the context of young romance.

"Aunty welcomed her would-be daughter-in-law like this. You ruined my boy's life," commented a user.

"Such people are not civilized. Imagine her daughter in the same state," wrote another user.

"I don't like this girlfriend-boyfriend culture; this needs to stop," commented a third user.