Virat Kohli's Hilarious Expression Becomes A Meme And It'll Make You LOL

Virat Kohli's expression during the India vs Bangladesh match soon became a meme on Twitter.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 15, 2017 19:13 IST
Virat Kohli sticking his tongue out in celebration is definitely meme-material.

Anything and everything that Virat Kohli does is news, but is it all meme-worthy? Well, his hilarious expression during the India vs Bangladesh semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy today definitely was. After taking a catch to dismiss Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, Kohli celebrated by sticking his tongue out in happiness.
 
An expression, he did not know then, that would very soon become a wonderful meme.
 
Kohli's hilarious tongue-out face quickly became a Twitter favourite as people began to think of hilarious captions. In no time at all, the Kohli meme was born.

We compiled some of the funniest memes for you to laugh at. Take a look:
 
To sum it all up:
 
Which meme is your favourite? Let us know using the comments section below.

