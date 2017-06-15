Virat Kohli's Hilarious Expression Becomes A Meme And It'll Make You LOL

This was so cute, Everytime anyhow you manage to make me fall for you Mr. Kohli #IndvsBanpic.twitter.com/EQX8MyrcVR- Kapoor Girl (@cute_mansi08) June 15, 2017
An expression, he did not know then, that would very soon become a wonderful meme.
The winning expression of the day #INDvBAN#Kohlipic.twitter.com/Y9XHnL78ad- BatmanKiBilli (@ManaliB0103) June 15, 2017
Kohli's hilarious tongue-out face quickly became a Twitter favourite as people began to think of hilarious captions. In no time at all, the Kohli meme was born.
We compiled some of the funniest memes for you to laugh at. Take a look:
When mom says, "aaj dinner me biryani banaye?"#INDvBAN#BANvIND#OppoCricketLive#CT17pic.twitter.com/bKOrLLwuNh- TUBELIGHT VAIBHAV (@5eingVaibhav) June 15, 2017
These is the moment we will be enjoying on coming Sunday #INDvBAN#INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/eNd2qy0ITm- Pranav . (@pranavvvvvvvvvv) June 15, 2017
When Pakistan ask for champions trophy- Shubham Shukla (@shubhtoshubh) June 15, 2017
Indian players be like :-#INDvBAN#CT17pic.twitter.com/3eGoUrAQU0
#INDvBAN#IndvsBan#Kohli#ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/3NcfVcY1eA- collegekhabri (@collegekhabri) June 15, 2017
*goes to a dentist*- Wordsmith (@memes_singh) June 15, 2017
Doc: Beta, aaaahh karo
Kohli: #INDvBAN#CT17pic.twitter.com/vfWrqzF9Gk
When I see Butter Chicken. pic.twitter.com/YbyxsidojK- Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 15, 2017
Your reaction when your elder brother gets scolded by mom for something that you have done. #INDvBANpic.twitter.com/VKi9uOZv7x- Sahil Shah (@sahilshah219) June 15, 2017
To sum it all up:
A moment for #Kohli for being great meme material since forever...#INDvBANpic.twitter.com/ro8w4Ayr76- Aditi (@saddahaq18) June 15, 2017
Which meme is your favourite? Let us know using the comments section below.
