Virat Kohli's Hilarious Expression Becomes A Meme And It'll Make You LOL

This was so cute, Everytime anyhow you manage to make me fall for you Mr. Kohli #IndvsBanpic.twitter.com/EQX8MyrcVR - Kapoor Girl (@cute_mansi08) June 15, 2017

These is the moment we will be enjoying on coming Sunday #INDvBAN#INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/eNd2qy0ITm - Pranav . (@pranavvvvvvvvvv) June 15, 2017

When Pakistan ask for champions trophy

Indian players be like :-#INDvBAN#CT17pic.twitter.com/3eGoUrAQU0 - Shubham Shukla (@shubhtoshubh) June 15, 2017

When I see Butter Chicken. pic.twitter.com/YbyxsidojK - Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 15, 2017

Your reaction when your elder brother gets scolded by mom for something that you have done. #INDvBANpic.twitter.com/VKi9uOZv7x - Sahil Shah (@sahilshah219) June 15, 2017

Anything and everything that Virat Kohli does is news, but is it all meme-worthy? Well, his hilarious expression during the India vs Bangladesh semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy today definitely was. After taking a catch to dismiss Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, Kohli celebrated by sticking his tongue out in happiness.An expression, he did not know then, that would very soon become a wonderful meme.Kohli's hilarious tongue-out face quickly became a Twitter favourite as people began to think of hilarious captions. In no time at all, the Kohli meme was born.We compiled some of the funniest memes for you to laugh at. Take a look:To sum it all up:Which meme is your favourite? Let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news