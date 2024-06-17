Priyanka Gandhi To Contest from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi Keeps Raebareli Seat

Ms Gandhi said she will let the people of Wayanad feel her brother's absence.

Making two major announcements, the Congress on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi has decided to give up the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in favour of the family bastion of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and, capping years of speculation, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is finally making her electoral debut from the constituency he is vacating.

Announcing the decisions after a high-level Congress meeting, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who was flanked by the Gandhi siblings, said the call on which constituency to vacate was taken now as the last day for doing so is Tuesday.

"The party has decided that Rahul Gandhi should keep the Raebareli seat because it has been close to him and his family for generations. The people of the constituency and people in the Congress feel this will be good for the party as well. More importantly, he has received love from the people of Wayanad and people there want him to retain the seat. But the rules don't allow this. So we have decided that Priyanka ji will contest from Wayanad," he said in Hindi.

"Priyanka Gandhi had said 'ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' (I am a girl, I can fight) and this ladki can fight from there (Wayanad) now," he said to laughter as he went on to thank Ms Gandhi for the Congress' success in Amethi, Raebareli and other constituencies.

When a reporter asked about Mr Kharge's earlier claim, made in jest, that he would initiate disciplinary action if Rahul Gandhi did not follow the Congress Working Committee's decision, the party president sought to deflect but Mr Gandhi chimed in with "a threat has been given", eliciting more laughter.

'Tough Decision'

The Congress leader said he has an emotional connection with both Raebareli and Wayanad and expressed his gratitude for the love has got from the people in the Kerala constituency while he was a Member of Parliament from there the past five years.

"Priyanka will contest from Wayanad, but I will also go there frequently and we will fulfil all the promises we made to the people there. I have an old connection with Raebareli and I am happy to represent them, but it wasn't an easy decision. It was a tough one. The people of Wayanad stood with me and supported me. They gave me energy to fight in a very difficult time. I will be available for the people of Wayanad," Mr Gandhi said.

"I am confident she (Priyanka) will win the election and she will be a very good representative. The people of Wayanad can think about it like this: They now have two MPs, one is my sister and the other is me. My doors are always open to you for the rest of my life and I love every person in Wayanad," he added.

'Both Constituencies Getting Two MPs'

When Ms Gandhi was asked for a reaction, she said she was very happy and would not let the people of Wayanad feel her brother's absence.

"As he said, he will come many times with me. But I will work as hard and try to be a good representative. I have a very old connection with Raebareli and I have worked there for 20 years. That connection cannot break. I will help bhaiyya (big brother) in Raebareli and we will be available in both constituencies," she said.

Rahul Gandhi interjected and said both constituencies are getting two MPs.

Asked if she was nervous, Ms Gandhi said, "Not at all."