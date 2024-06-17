On Eid, Internet Recalls Old 'Karachi Se' Video Of Pak Reporter Chand Nawab

The video has amassed more than 6,72,000 views on X

It's Eid-ul-Adha, and as people rushed to meet and greet loved ones, the internet was once again reminded of the viral live reporting of Pakistani journalist Chand Nawaz from Karachi railway station.

The veteran journalist became an internet star after a video of him reporting the hustle and bustle of Eid while being continuously interrupted by passersby at the station went viral.

X user Aditya shared the video on June 17 with the caption, "Eid is incomplete without this video."

The video has amassed more than 6,72,000 views on X and an array of hilarious comments.

"Patience level of this man," a user wrote on X.

"Genuine reporting," another user commented.

"Legendary clip," the third user wrote.

Chand Nawab's fumbles and funny reporting were also adapted onscreen into a character based on him played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the Bollywood movie 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

Another video of Chand Nawab had gone viral. In the old video, Mr Nawab can be seen in the video reporting from a fancy "paan shop" in his own unique way. He fumbles on his lines a couple of times and tries different camera angles before getting it all right. He then signs off by stuffing a huge pan in his mouth.