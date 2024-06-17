Mahindra To Launch 23 New Vehicles By 2030; Betting Big On SUVs And EVs

Mahindra has revealed a road map of its upcoming business plan till the year 2030. It has announced the launch of 16 new vehicles which includes nine new internal combustion-powered SUVs and seven electric vehicles. It will also be bringing a slew of light commercial vehicles that will include five ICE offerings and two EV offerings.

Included in the 16 new models are the updates to existing models like the XUV400 and the XUV 700. It will also be bringing a battery-powered version of the XUV 700 which has been christened the XUV e8. However, there will be some brand-new offerings as well. These include the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door and the Scorpio-N-based pickup truck.

The homegrown automaker is also working on a brand-new mid-size SUV that will be positioned between the XUV. The brand has already developed multiple electric vehicle concepts which will be underpinned by a new skateboard architecture. The XUV.e9 and the BE.05 have already been spied testing, hinting at the transition to production form soon.

On the commercial side, the focus will be on light commercial vehicles to cater to the e-commerce and on-demand delivery services. The new launches will include five ICE vehicles and two BEVs. These will be in the medium (1.3-1.5 tonnes) and large (1.7-2.0 tonnes) category. Mahindra is sitting on 49 percent market share in the LCV segment with the Supro and Jeeto nameplates.