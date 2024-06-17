Video: Portion Of Mosque Collapses After Walls Develop Cracks In Delhi

Police staff rushed to the place and evacuated the mosque and three surrounding buildings.

A part of a mosque collapsed in the national capital this afternoon after cracks were noticed on its walls. The video of the incident showed the mosque collapsing like a pack of cards.

No one was injured in the collapse in the Chudiwala locality in old Delhi as the mosque was evacuated after cracks were noticed.

Police staff rushed to the place and evacuated the mosque and three surrounding buildings after it was informed about the crack. "Around 1:55 PM, as anticipated, the mosque partly collapsed. No one was injured due to the timely evacuation action taken by the police. Police personnel have been deployed to cordon the area around the remaining part of the structure," officials said.

Earlier, locals were suspecting road subsidence as the reason behind the collapse.