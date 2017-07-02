Video: When Runaway Portable Loos 'Attacked' People In Moscow

The blue cubicles were on the move following intense rain and waterlogging in Moscow

In central Moscow right now people are fleeing from marauding portable toilets. This is not a joke. pic.twitter.com/MBmI3PJ6db — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) June 30, 2017

Headed to Red Square today? Urine for a big surprise, it seems. pic.twitter.com/OOoEmtYJhP — Matt Veasey (@MatthewVeasey) June 30, 2017

Holy hell I'm usually looking for a loo, not the other way around — Charlie Harden (@charlieharden1) June 30, 2017

I would run too... killed by a porta potty as cause of death would look silly on my gravestone. — Zendgemachtigde (@Zendgemachtigde) June 30, 2017

Toilets are running away from V. Putin. — Danielle (@Danielle1239) July 2, 2017

oh Lordie, hope there wasn't anyone in them ... too funny — Carolyn T (@CAWPBT) July 2, 2017