Video: When Runaway Portable Loos 'Attacked' People In Moscow

If you enjoy horror stories, this is a special one. People in Moscow were terrorised by a group of never-seen-before thugs - a bunch of portable loos. In a video shared on Twitter, people ran for cover from the runaway portable loos at Moscow's Red Square. The video shows the blue portable cubicles going out of control on a waterlogged road caused by heavy rain and storms in the city. According to Russia Today, some toilets still had people inside when they were swept away.The hilarious video was retweeted over 2,000 times as it amused viewers on social media."In central Moscow right now people are fleeing from marauding portable toilets. This is not a joke," the tweet said.Jokes about the video soon began on social mediaThe city of Moscow is witnessing its heaviest rainfall in 50 years with emergency services issuing a warning to locals to stay inside.Click for more trending news