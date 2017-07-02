Video: When Runaway Portable Loos 'Attacked' People In Moscow

The hilarious video was retweeted over 2,000 times as it amused viewers on social media.
"In central Moscow right now people are fleeing from marauding portable toilets. This is not a joke," the tweet said.
In central Moscow right now people are fleeing from marauding portable toilets. This is not a joke. pic.twitter.com/MBmI3PJ6db— Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) June 30, 2017
Jokes about the video soon began on social media
Headed to Red Square today? Urine for a big surprise, it seems. pic.twitter.com/OOoEmtYJhP— Matt Veasey (@MatthewVeasey) June 30, 2017
Holy hell I'm usually looking for a loo, not the other way around— Charlie Harden (@charlieharden1) June 30, 2017
I would run too... killed by a porta potty as cause of death would look silly on my gravestone.— Zendgemachtigde (@Zendgemachtigde) June 30, 2017
Toilets are running away from V. Putin.— Danielle (@Danielle1239) July 2, 2017
oh Lordie, hope there wasn't anyone in them ... too funny— Carolyn T (@CAWPBT) July 2, 2017
The city of Moscow is witnessing its heaviest rainfall in 50 years with emergency services issuing a warning to locals to stay inside.
Click for more trending news