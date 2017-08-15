Video: Rare White Moose Caught On Camera. Only 100 Of Them Exist In Sweden There are only 100 of these majestic animals in Sweden as compared to almost 400,000 of the common breed

196 Shares EMAIL PRINT The white fur of the animal is reportedly a result of a genetic mutation



Hans Nilsson, who shot the incredible viral footage, said he spent three years looking for the animal and couldn't believe his luck when he chanced upon the animal drinking from a river. The next day, he went back to the same spot with his camera and there it was!



"You see the white moose go down into the water, take some chimps forward, climb on the other side and then bite some leaves and then turn to me and look straight into the camera," he told



The original







There are only 100 of these majestic animals in Sweden as compared to almost 400,000 of the common breed, reported



The white fur is a result of a genetic mutation and not albinism, said media reports. Being an easy target of hunters because of its colour, many



Click for more





A scene that many say looks straight out of JRR Tolkien's 'Lord of the Rings'. A wildlife explorer hit jackpot when he spotted a rare white moose out in the wild in the Swedish province of Varmland.Hans Nilsson, who shot the incredible viral footage, said he spent three years looking for the animal and couldn't believe his luck when he chanced upon the animal drinking from a river. The next day, he went back to the same spot with his camera and there it was!"You see the white moose go down into the water, take some chimps forward, climb on the other side and then bite some leaves and then turn to me and look straight into the camera," he told The Independent about the video.The original post by Mr Nilsson has over half a million views.There are only 100 of these majestic animals in Sweden as compared to almost 400,000 of the common breed, reported BBC The white fur is a result of a genetic mutation and not albinism, said media reports. Being an easy target of hunters because of its colour, many parts of Canada have regulations prohibiting hunting of the animal.Click for more trending news