Video: Lion Attacks Keeper, Grabs Him By Throat During Circus Routine

The shocking attack was captured on camera and posted on Facebook by a spectator who says that her daughter is now scared of the circus.
You can watch the video below:
(Warning: Graphic content, viewer discretion advised)
The video shows the lion grabbing its tamer by the neck before dragging him across the ring. Several people in the audience can be seen hurrying out with their children as screams fill the area.
According to Courrier Picard, authorities have decided to euthanize the lion.
