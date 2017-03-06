This Women's Day Ad Will Inspire You To Live A Little, For Yourself

In her role as a wife, a mother, a daughter-in-law, or a daughter, a woman is usually expected to put the needs of her family before her own. This Women's Day, a beautiful ad asks her to live a little for herself. With the hashtag #JeeLeZara and a 50-year-old woman who defies her husband's wishes and embarks on an all-girls trip to Goa, this ad comes as a breath of fresh air. The brilliant performances by the lead actors only add to this important message.With a patient smile on her face throughout, the wife brushes aside her husband's child-like arguments about why she should not go to Goa. "Scooter se gir gayi toh? Kahin bhatak gayi toh? Main khaana kya khaunga?" (What if you fall from the scooter? What if you get lost? What will I eat?), he pouts.In the end, with an endearing smile, she counters, "Ab main pachaas ki hun. Ab main Goa nahi jaungi toh kab jaungi?" (I'm 50-years-old now. If I don't go to Goa now, then when?)The ad is lovely in its portrayal of the Indian wife who breaks stereotypes by defying her husband's wishes. She decides to do something for herself, safe in the knowledge that it's her life, and it makes for a refreshing change.Watch the video below:What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.