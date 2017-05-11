This Mother's Day Ad Is A Tribute To All Those Who Are 'Just Like Maa'

The heartwarming video seems to have struck a chord with its 1.5 million viewers. "You don't have to be a birth mother to have a plethora of love inside you. A mother's love comes in various forms. This one ad has touched the chord so beautifully. Unconditional love defined in its purest form," writes one commenter on YouTube.
On Twitter too, celebrities have posted the ad and spoken about the people they consider to be mother figures.
This one made me cry! Reminded me of "Amma" (grandma) who took care of me when mom was at work. You are #JustLikeMaahttps://t.co/sECDKfQFQc- SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) May 11, 2017
He cares, he looks after me, he pampers me #JustLikeMaa. My husband takes care of every little thinghttps://t.co/e79cmqJHAX- Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) May 10, 2017
Certainly, it's Jayanthy--my sister who is #JustLikeMaa. She is the glue that holds everything in my life in place https://t.co/71M9SOXlWj- Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 11, 2017
