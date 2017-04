The Micro Mac: A Burger For When You're A Teeny Tiny Bit Hungry

@rubytelles66 We wish you could buuuut... April Fool's! — McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 1, 2017

For its April Fools' Day prank this year, fast-food chain McDonald's "introduced" a bite-sized version of their famous Big Mac cheeseburger - appropriately called the Micro Mac. With a hilarious video posted on its social media platforms, McDonald's USA announced the new burger, saying it had the "same iconic recipe with just a few small updates."McDonald's took the joke even further with this video of chef Mike Haracz demonstrating how he "created" the Micro Mac:People predictably had a lot of reactions to the McDonald's Micro Mac burger