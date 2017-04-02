The Micro Mac: A Burger For When You're A Teeny Tiny Bit Hungry

April Fools' Day: McDonald's playfully introduced a bite-sized version of their Big Mac - the Micro Mac

New Delhi:  For its April Fools' Day prank this year, fast-food chain McDonald's "introduced" a bite-sized version of their famous Big Mac cheeseburger - appropriately called the Micro Mac. With a hilarious video posted on its social media platforms, McDonald's USA announced the new burger, saying it had the "same iconic recipe with just a few small updates."

See the funny video here:



McDonald's took the joke even further with this video of chef Mike Haracz demonstrating how he "created" the Micro Mac:



People predictably had a lot of reactions to the McDonald's Micro Mac burger
Is it too late now to say Happy April Fools' Day? Well played, McDonald's! 

