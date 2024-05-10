Mop Basting In Viral BBQ Video Goes Viral, But Not For The Right Reasons

The caption assures viewers that these mops are safe for food.

BBQ cuisine is a universally cherished delight, drawing in food enthusiasts from all corners of the globe with its irresistible smoky flavors. However, a recent BBQ video has taken the internet by storm with an unexpected twist. The all-new and controversial BBQ technique has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions online. An Instagram video by Chef Matt Cooper shows a woman using a mop to baste sauce on smoked meat. The caption assures viewers that these "mops" are designed for large-scale cooking and are safe for food.

Watch the video here:



Despite the disclaimer, the video has racked up 48 million views and many comments expressing surprise and even disgust. The unconventional method seems to be a regional technique, as Cooper suggests in his caption, "Also, if you're not from the South, you won't understand."

"That's not even sanitary. And that mop will never be clean or dry. is building up bacteria in the mop," commented a user.

"The material of the mop may not be suitable for use on food. It could be just like using industrial oil on food, which is the same thing," wrote another user.

"I'm sure the mop is only used for that, but it's still gross. Mopy yarn is going to get on the meat," commented a third user.