McDonald's Customer Shoots Fellow Diner Over Sauce Missing In Order In US

Bullock then allegedly re-racked the gun or took off the safety and aimed it at the victim.

A Florida man allegedly resorted to violence over a missing sauce packet at a McDonald's in Zephyrhills. According to an affidavit obtained by FOX 35, 48-year-old Wesley Bullock became angry and verbally abusive towards a drive-thru worker after his order lacked the desired condiment. A bystander attempted to intervene and calm Bullock down, but things escalated when Bullock allegedly grabbed the individual by the throat and threw punches. The McDonald's worker then intervened to break up the altercation. The situation didn't end there.

As the victim headed to a Speedway gas station, Bullock reportedly cut him off, got out of his vehicle pointed a handgun at the victim's forehead and pulled the trigger. The gun did not fire, states the affidavit, but Bullock proceeded to use the weapon to strike the man in the head.

The @ZephyrhillsPD has made an arrest in the April 16 shooting incident at McDonald's, located at 6042 Gall Blvd.



Wesley Lee Bullock, 48, of Zephyrhills, has been charged with armed burglary with battery, as well as aggravated assault with a firearm. pic.twitter.com/O62Mva4uAK — Zephyrhills Police Department (@ZephyrhillsPD) April 17, 2024

The affidavit details a harrowing turn of events. The victim, fearing for his life after Bullock allegedly grabbed a gun, stated he wrestled for control of the weapon. He managed to disarm Bullock, get the gun into his car, and flee the scene while calling the police. The victim sustained injuries during the struggle, including a head wound from the gun, a bite mark, and a possible bullet graze to his pinky finger. Surveillance footage corroborated the victim's account.

Bullock was apprehended on April 16th and faces charges of aggravated battery and burglary. He is currently held at Pasco County Jail with a $400,000 bond. This disturbing incident adds to a growing trend of violence at McDonald's locations.

In an unrelated case from August 2022, a customer allegedly shot a worker over cold fries at a Brooklyn branch.