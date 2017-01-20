Snapchatter To Foodie: Video On 7 Types Of Wedding Guests Is Trending

The shaadi season is on and all weddings, big or modest, have certain things in common - great food, lots of singing and dancing and a bunch of people enjoying the festivities. Among the wedding guests are those who can be classified into seven types, according to a video that's trending on YouTube. Titled 'Types Of Girls At A Wedding,' the video, posted on January 18, rather offensively shows the seven kinds of 'girls' you're likely to meet at weddings. Anyone who has ever been to a wedding will know that these 'types' aren't restricted by gender - it's never just women crowding the buffet nor just women catching up on wedding gossip and definitely not just women taking selfies or posting on social media. So we'll correct the headline for this somewhat sexist video for YouTube channel The Timeliners to - 'Types Of Guests At A Wedding.' You're welcome.So then. Meet the seven types of guests you are likely to run into at a wedding, from the 'Snapchatter' to the 'Foodie' to the 'Buzzkill' - the one person who never seems happy or excited about the celebrations. Seems familiar? Or, dare we ask, do you recognize yourself in one of these types?We'll just let you watch the video to see who makes this list.Did you like the video? And did you think it was sexist? Tell us in the comments section below.