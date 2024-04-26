Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gave The Internet Princess Diana Feels: 'The Best Revenge Dress'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu pictured in her repurposed wedding gown.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposed her wedding gown and she wore it to Elle Sustainability Awards last night. The outfit designed by Kresha Bajaj has been making headlines and how. A section of the Internet thought that Samantha's outfit reminded them of Princess Diana's iconic "revenge dress." An Instagram user commented, "Reminds me of the revenge dress of Diana." Another one added, "Revenge Gown (like Diana's) or something." A third user wrote, "Now this is the revenge dress." A fourth read, "Just reminding me the Diana - Revenge dress story slaying." Another comment on the post read, "The best revenge dress." Another user wrote, "Sam 2.0 revolution I loved and so proud of you."

A little background for those who require one - Princess Diana, on June 29, 1994, attended a gala at the Serpentine Gallery in London dressed in an off-shoulder, form-fitting black dress that she paired with a pearl choker. This was her first public appearance after it was revealed that Prince Charles (now King Charles I) had been unfaithful and he admitted to his infidelity. The dress came to be known as "revenge dress" and since then several renditions of the iconic "revenge dress" have been recreated.

Speaking of the the repurposed outfit, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "Originally crafted by my good friend Kresha Bajaj, wearing it reimagined this way, evokes a range of emotions. This dress has always been special, but now it symbolizes much more. We often tend to assign specific ideas or notions to our cherished possessions, rather than recognizing their true value, which often surpasses our initial perceptions. It can hold varied meaning and purposes, exemplifying the essence of sustainability: understanding the value of our possessions, our ideas beyond their conventional definitions."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of films like Majili, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The stars announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.