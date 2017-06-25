'Single Lady' Not Allowed, Hyderabad Hotel Tells Woman. Her Story Is Viral

The hotel's official policy reportedly states 'Single lady not allowed,' according to a screenshot uploaded by Ms Saraswat on Facebook. Following this, in a series of tweets, she questioned travel portal Goibibo on how her booking went through if the hotel in question did not allow single women.
Here's my question - why do you ask my gender and number of people if not to have a filter to avoid this.- Nupur Saraswat (@TheRealNupur) June 24, 2017
Speaking to NDTV, Ms Saraswat said that a representative from Goibibo reached out to her and assured her that they would put better filters on their website and are looking into the incident. They also gave her a complimentary stay at a different hotel, one that does allow single women. NDTV has reached out to Goibibo for a comment.
Ms Saraswat, however, raised another important point, one that goes beyond better filters on online booking platforms:
Here's the news - WOMEN TRAVEL SOLO NOW. I bet deepika does too? So why hasn't your app caught up with this trend?- Nupur Saraswat (@TheRealNupur) June 24, 2017
What if I had arrived at 11 PM? Would they still consider me safer in the streets than in the hotel?- Nupur Saraswat (@TheRealNupur) June 24, 2017
There's a policy change coming @goibibo and it better does fast. I am just looking out for all my sisters who solo travel in the future- Nupur Saraswat (@TheRealNupur) June 24, 2017
"I want to see a safer space for women who travel alone," said Ms Saraswat to NDTV. "There are also those who have tried to silence this by asking "why are you making a fuss if it's clearly stated in the policy?". Well I am making a fuss because I am not ready to settle. I am not ready to live in the fear of my safety anymore. I am not ready to have an entire system push me around until I "find a man to travel with", she added in a new Facebook post.
Click for more trending news