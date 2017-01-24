Sania Mirza's Hilarious 'Mixed Troubles Conversations' With Ivan Dodig

The post, hashtagged 'mixed troubles conversations,' shows a picture of the two partners deep in conversation. One would think they were discussing their next moves and tactics but Sania seemed to have something other than the game on her mind too.
Along with the photo, Sania shared their exact conversation at the moment. And it had something to do with someone's weight. Take a look:
Since being shared, the post has collected over 22,600 'likes' and many comments on Instagram. The little exchange shared by Sania seems to be making several people giggle.
"Wow nice way to ease the game tension Sania," says one commenter on the post. "I'm sure that really happened," says another.
Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig will play against Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and India's Rohan Bopanna in the next match.