Reebok Roasts Donald Trump On Twitter, Not Everyone Is Amused

Reebok, the athletic footwear and apparel company, tweeted some advice which appeared to be directed at US President Donald Trump.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: July 17, 2017 12:18 IST
46 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Reebok Roasts Donald Trump On Twitter, Not Everyone Is Amused

US President Donald Trump was caught on camera commenting on Brigitte Macron's physical appearance (AFP)

Reebok, the athletic footwear and apparel company, tweeted some advice which appeared to be directed at US President Donald Trump on Saturday but not everyone is amused. The company tweeted a flow chart determining appropriate scenarios to compliment a person's physical appearance. "In case you were wondering when it IS appropriate to say, "You're in such good shape...beautiful,"... THIS," read a caption accompanying the image. The tweet quickly went viral, provoking mixed reactions on the micro-blogging site. 

"Are you a world leader greeting the spouse of a head of state?" asks Reebok, with an arrow pointing to "NO." Nope, not appropriate. 

"Are you in an elevator with a woman?" "Are you at the gym working out next to a woman?" According to the chart, these are all times it's inappropriate to comment on a person's physical appearance. 

However, there is one situation the flow chart deems the comment appropriate for:
 

Reebok's tweet comes after a particularly cringeworthy moment between Mr Trump and France's First Lady Brigitte Macron was caught on camera

"You're in such good shape," the American President was overheard telling Ms Macron, before turning to her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, and continuing, "She's in such good physical shape. Beautiful." The interaction was caught in a video uploaded on Emmanuel Macron's Facebook page last week.

Since Saturday, Reebok's flow chart has been tweeted over 44,000 times and has been liked over 75,000 times. It has provoked strong reactions on Twitter, with many praising Reebok and some others slamming its "hypocritical" stance:
       

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

46 Shares
ALSO READUAE Hacked Qatari Government Sites, Sparking Regional Upheaval, According To US Intelligence Officials
Donald TrumpReebokTwitterEmmanuel MacronBrigitte MacronFranceTrump Macron meetTrump Macron

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga Jasoos

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................