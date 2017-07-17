Reebok Roasts Donald Trump On Twitter, Not Everyone Is Amused

"Are you a world leader greeting the spouse of a head of state?" asks Reebok, with an arrow pointing to "NO." Nope, not appropriate.
"Are you in an elevator with a woman?" "Are you at the gym working out next to a woman?" According to the chart, these are all times it's inappropriate to comment on a person's physical appearance.
However, there is one situation the flow chart deems the comment appropriate for:
In case you were wondering when it IS appropriate to say, "You're in such good shape...beautiful,"... THIS: pic.twitter.com/Z1cnnRD8Ut— Reebok (@Reebok) July 14, 2017
Reebok's tweet comes after a particularly cringeworthy moment between Mr Trump and France's First Lady Brigitte Macron was caught on camera.
"You're in such good shape," the American President was overheard telling Ms Macron, before turning to her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, and continuing, "She's in such good physical shape. Beautiful." The interaction was caught in a video uploaded on Emmanuel Macron's Facebook page last week.
Since Saturday, Reebok's flow chart has been tweeted over 44,000 times and has been liked over 75,000 times. It has provoked strong reactions on Twitter, with many praising Reebok and some others slamming its "hypocritical" stance:
WOW this is a major troll by @Reebok of POTUS. I'm actually surprised a big company would do this. https://t.co/a45YtKrB6Ypic.twitter.com/eNvffs4GvC— Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 15, 2017
Thank goodness corporations are standing up since Congress sure isn't. Thanks @Reebok— ALC (@CostiganA) July 16, 2017
You should stick with selling shoes and stay out of politics, just lost a customer.#MAGA— Pam (@pmseever) July 15, 2017
Dear @Reebok you just sold 5 new pairs of shoes. #Resist Misogyny. pic.twitter.com/DGee3aYYdy— Kimberly Brusk (@peaceforus4ever) July 15, 2017
Bravo. Seriously, *this* is what 2017 should look like. @Reebokhttps://t.co/lK2THnGl0Y— MsDeNovo (@MissDeNovo) July 15, 2017
You people advertise with beautiful men and women u never have a plus size woman or man in your sneakers. HYPOCRISY— Limited Edition (@Lim_it_ed) July 17, 2017
.@Reebok oh look, another company virtue signalling to nuffies. Meanwhile, this is how they market their products. They look in good shape. pic.twitter.com/eqEW7nmHQV— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 16, 2017
