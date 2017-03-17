Pak Groom Ditches The Ghodi, Arrives On Top Of Caged Lion

"My father fulfilled my wish. I am very thankful", said the excited groom.
The video was uploaded by Pakistan's ARY News and the comments were mostly critical of the public display of wealth.
If that was not pointless enough, the groom was covered in gold jewellery and the wedding had a feast for nearly 15,000 guests. The girl's family gave a hefty dowry worth 5 crore Pakisteen Rupees which was put on display at the wedding.
But it cost the family more than just the wedding expenses when Pakistan's tax department sent them an informal notice for splurging on the fanfare, reports Dunya News. The department warned them of stern action if they don'y reply till March 24.