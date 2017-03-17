Pak Groom Ditches The Ghodi, Arrives On Top Of Caged Lion

A groom in Multan, Pakistan arrived at his wedding on top of a caged lion

New Delhi:  A Pakistani groom's ride to the wedding venue has angered people on social media. Shaikh Mohammad from Multan raised eyebrows at his grand wedding when he ditched the traditional ghodi and arrived sitting on a lion. Well, the animal was in a cage but the groom still managed to grab eyeballs.

"My father fulfilled my wish. I am very thankful", said the excited groom. 

Watch the wedding stunt here
 
 
 


The video was uploaded by Pakistan's ARY News and the comments were mostly critical of the public display of wealth.

If that was not pointless enough, the groom was covered in gold jewellery and the wedding had a feast for nearly 15,000 guests. The girl's family gave a hefty dowry worth 5 crore Pakisteen Rupees which was put on display at the wedding. 

Here's another video of the wedding



But it cost the family more than just the wedding expenses when Pakistan's tax department sent them an informal notice for splurging on the fanfare, reports Dunya News. The department warned them of stern action if they don'y reply till March 24.

