On Prince George's 4th Birthday, An Adorable New Pic You Can't Miss

Prince George has spent the run-up to his fourth birthday on an official tour of Poland and Germany with his parents

Written by | Updated: July 22, 2017 14:03 IST
The photo was clicked by Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson at the Kensington Palace.

Prince George is all of four-years-old today and an all new photo has been released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to mark his birthday. The new photo, posted by Kensington Palace on Twitter some 11 hours before writing this, shows the little prince smiling and by George, does he look adorable.
 
"TRH are very pleased to share this lovely picture, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received," the Kensington Palace tweeted further.

The delightful photo was clicked by Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson at the end of June at the Kensington Palace.

"I'm thrilled and honoured that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen to release this portrait to celebrate Prince George's fourth birthday. He is such a happy little boy and certainly injects some fun into a photoshoot," Mr Jackson told BBC.

Prince George has spent the run-up to his fourth birthday on an official tour of Poland and Germany with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Born in 2013, Prince George Alexander Louis, known as His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge, is slated to start school in September.

He will go to private preparatory school, Thomas's Battersea, located a few miles from the family residence in Kensington Palace in London.

(With IANS Inputs)

