Watch: Sam Altman's Reaction When Stanford Students Surprised Him With Birthday Song

OpenAI Founder and Chief Executive Officer was in for a surprise when he was addressing students at Stanford University on April 24 at an event organised by Stanford AI Club. A video of students singing "Happy birthday" to the AI entrepreneur was shared by one of the students who attended his session, on X (formerly Twitter).

In the clip, Mr Altman is sitting awkwardly, smiling at the students, surprised by the sweet gesture. He says in the video, "This is less interesting." A screen behind the OpenAI Chief had the text, "Happy birthday, Sam". Notably, Mr Altman turned 39 on April 22.

good to know @sama also hates when ppl sing happy birthday pic.twitter.com/eaunswRsNV — Allen Naliath (@AllenNaliath) April 25, 2024

Allen Naliath, a student at the university, wrote in the caption, "good to know @sama also hates when ppl sing happy birthday."

Since being shared, the video has amassed over six thousand views on the platform.

"You missed recording the part when Sam was like, pls pls, no no no... I would rather take another question! Bro froze for a moment, and it was hilarious to watch!" said a user.

"He's just like us fr," commented a person.

A third said, "look at him go all red, such a cutie pie"

Many internet users have taken to social media to share snippets from Mr Altman's address at the university. One of the users also shared a long queue of students waiting to get entry to the auditorium hall where the OpenAI Chief spoke.

The line for @sama at Stanford today pic.twitter.com/ed804WYbPy — Allen Naliath (@AllenNaliath) April 24, 2024

Sam Altman dropped out of Stanford University degree in computer science to start a company in 2005.

Meanwhile, Sam Altman was recently declared a billionaire earlier this month, Forbes said. Mr Altman, who became the face of the global AI frenzy when his company released ChatGPT in 2022, cracked the magazine's list of billionaires in the 2,692nd position.

The outlet said that Altman's wealth came mainly from his investments in startups, such as Reddit, which was recently floated on the New York stock exchange, and payments company Stripe, which is currently estimated to be worth $65 billion.

