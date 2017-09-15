On Engineer's Day, Twitter Filled With Wry Humour. The 10 Funniest Tweets

These jokes, by engineers, for engineers, are sure to make you laugh out loud.

Offbeat | | Updated: September 15, 2017 12:10 IST
65 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
On Engineer's Day, Twitter Filled With Wry Humour. The 10 Funniest Tweets

Engineer's Day 2017: Do let us know which Engineer's Day joke you liked best.

It is said that engineers are the true builders of society. To celebrate all that they do, countries all over the world celebrate Engineer's Day. In Brazil, Engineer's Day is celebrated on December 11, and in Italy it is June 15. In India, Engineer's Day is celebrated today, i.e., on September 15, to mark the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. A Bharat Ratna awardee, M Visvesvaraya is known for his contributions to the field of engineering and social media today is filled with messages remembering him and all that he did.

Born in 1861, M Visvesvaraya is today credited for transforming Mysore into a model state. He was the chief engineer responsible for the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara dam, and served as the Diwan of Mysore. Every year, Engineer's Day in India is celebrated in his memory.

The hashtag #EngineersDay is among the top trends on Twitter in India today. On the micro-blogging website, to mark Engineer's Day, even as people are posting happy Engineer's Day messages, there are also some who are cracking all the jokes you would expect. These jokes, by engineers, for engineers, are sure to make you laugh out loud.

We rounded up the funniest tweets on engineers and Engineer's Day. Take a look:
 
Which tweet did you like best? Do let us know using the comments section below.
 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

65 Shares
ALSO READDelhi's Most Wanted Gangster Caught In Dawn Chase, He Shot At Cops
Engineers DayEngineer's Dayjokes on engineeringfunny tweets Engineers DayEngineers Day 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyPoster BoysIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreAmazon SaleiPhone X

................................ Advertisement ................................