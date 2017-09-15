On Engineer's Day, Twitter Filled With Wry Humour. The 10 Funniest Tweets

Born in 1861, M Visvesvaraya is today credited for transforming Mysore into a model state. He was the chief engineer responsible for the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara dam, and served as the Diwan of Mysore. Every year, Engineer's Day in India is celebrated in his memory.
The hashtag #EngineersDay is among the top trends on Twitter in India today. On the micro-blogging website, to mark Engineer's Day, even as people are posting happy Engineer's Day messages, there are also some who are cracking all the jokes you would expect. These jokes, by engineers, for engineers, are sure to make you laugh out loud.
We rounded up the funniest tweets on engineers and Engineer's Day. Take a look:
Today is our Day, God bless all the people who wanted to become someone else but ended up entering in to engineering. Happy #EngineersDay.- Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 15, 2017
PiC 1 : During Engineering- (@Aawaraaaaa) September 15, 2017
PIC 2 : After Engineering #EngineersDaypic.twitter.com/GPiQJsK5kN
Who needs jobs, when you have a day dedicated to you all. Happy #EngineersDay folks- Theju (@PinkCancerian) September 15, 2017
Happy #EngineersDay
The only day when words 'Happy & 'Engineer' are seen together!- Punkaz (@Punkaz_) September 15, 2017
Happy #EngineersDay to all the deserving engineers and also to all those who got their engineering degree after multiple attempts.- Humour Thoughts (@HumourThoughts) September 15, 2017
Happy #EngineersDay- Wasim Railiwale (@WasimRailiwale) September 15, 2017
Everybody says Enng is so easy that it's just like walking in a park
but only Engineers know that is Jurassic Park
This #EngineersDay is dedicated to all those who were in CS/IT/EC (Not You Mechanical) & yet remained SINGLE throughout their engineering.- Humour Thoughts (@HumourThoughts) September 15, 2017
#EngineersDay- being_COOL&SINGLE (@ABHi_lekh___TMG) September 15, 2017
Engineer's life is all abt
"BHAI, assignment aur assessment me diffrence kya hota h ??"
U know u r an engineer when u can apply to all the world's job after graduation but not a single one related to your field. #EngineersDay- Annie Yumlembam (@Mis_WallFlower) September 15, 2016
A special msg to those parents who told us agar engineer nahi bane to tumhara kuch nahi hoga.Banke bhi kuch nahi ho raha hai. #EngineersDay- SwatKat (@swatic12) September 15, 2017
