6 Dead, 1,200 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim After Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods

Roads in Sikkim have been damaged in the flash floods that were triggered by a cloudburst (File)

Incessant rains caused by a cloudburst in Sikkim's Mangan district - measuring over 220.1 mm - on Wednesday night killed six people, the state's government said.

According to the state's tourism department, over 1,200 domestic tourists and 15 foreign nationals - 10 from Bangladesh, three from Nepal, and two from Thailand - are stranded in the Lachung village, some 50 km from Mangan town.

Chief Secretary VB Pathak has initiated talks with the Centre to airlift the stranded tourists if weather conditions remain clear. Alternatively, they will be evacuated by road - although, it may take a week to restore connectivity.

"In the landslides in Mangan District, Pakshep and Ambhithang have been badly affected with six casualties and some injuries reported. A relief camp has been set up in Pakshep. The state has announced relief for victims' families. The Mangan District Administration has been informed to issue relief funds at the earliest," Mr Pathak said.

About evacuating the stranded tourists from Lachung, the Chief Secretary said, "We are facing difficulties in road communication at six-seven places due to active landslides. It will take us around five to seven days to restore the roads, with directions emitted to the Border Roads Organization and the state PWD. Hence, the state has sent a requisition for airforce helicopters for evacuation, depending on weather conditions."

Mr Pathak also assured that there are "no threats to glacial lakes". "The National Disaster Management Authority is continuously observing and monitoring over 15 glacial lakes in Sikkim. There is no threat as such. The National Remote Sensing Centre and CDAC are working in tandem with the state Science and Technology Department and sharing important data. There is no potential threat of glacial lake outburst flood during the monsoon," he said.

With the looming threat of rising levels of the Teesta River in the low-lying areas, Mr Pathak said, "There are lots of sediments in the Teesta River after the GLOF, resulting in rising water levels. Hence, even in the regular monsoonal showers, the water levels are rising. We are taking up these concerns with the ministry concerned," he said.

Damages have been reported from places near Mangan and not from Lachen, Lachung, or Chungthang. "In Dzongu's Sankalang village, a newly laid bailey suspension bridge has been damaged by the rising river level. Connectivity to Dzongu will be restored through Dikchu town in the next few days", the Chief Secretary said.

There is sufficient food supply, he assured, stressing the importance of opening the damaged National Highway on the Bengal side at the earliest. Talks are on with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway.