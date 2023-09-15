Engineers' Day 2023: Here Are India's Top 10 Engineering Colleges

IIT-Madras topped the engineering rankings in 2023 with a score of 89.79.

Today is Engineers' Day. It is commemorated annually on September 15 in India to celebrate the birthday of M Visvesvaraya and acknowledge his remarkable contributions in the field of science and technology. Engineering is the one of the most in-demand professional fields in India, with lakhs of students applying for various diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs offered by colleges each year. Among these, BTech is the most favored course in the science stream due to massive job opportunities both within the country and overseas. Aspiring engineers in India need a science background in their schooling.

To get admission to engineering institutes in India, students must clear top entrance exams such as JEE Main, JEE Advanced, WBJEE, KCET, MHT-CET, GUJCET, UPSEE, and COMEDK. The JEE Advanced 2023 alone saw approximately 1.9 lakh registrations.

Engineers' Day 2023: Here are the top engineering colleges in India as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2023:

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Jadavpur University

IIT-Madras scored 89.79, IIT-Delhi (87.09), IIT Bombay(80.74), IIT Kanpur (80.65), IIT-Roorkee (75.64), IIT-Kharagpur (73.76), IIT-Guwahati (70.32), IIT-Hyderabad (70.28),NIT- Tiruchirappalli (69.71), Jadavpur University (67.04).

The NIRF was launched by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on September 29, 2015. This framework establishes a systematic approach for evaluating and ranking educational institutions across the country. It is based on the comprehensive recommendations formulated by a core committee appointed by the MHRD, which identified the key criteria for assessing universities and institutions.

The parameters for assessment cover "teaching, learning, and resources," "research and professional practices," "graduation outcomes," "outreach and inclusivity," and "perception."