Eid Bank Holiday June 2024: Find Out If Banks Will Be Closed for Bakrid

Bank Holidays in June 2024: Most commercial banks will remain shut on Monday.

Bakra Eid (Eid al-Adha) Bank Holiday in June 2024: According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar for 2024, most commercial banks-both public and private-will be closed on Monday, June 17, for Bakra Eid (Eid al-Adha). To avoid any inconvenience, it is advisable to complete any urgent banking tasks by June 14. Plan ahead to ensure your transactions are done on time. This closure will affect services like cash deposits, withdrawals, and cheque clearances.

Here's a breakdown of bank holidays in June:

Saturday, June 15th: Most banks will be open as it's the 3rd Saturday of the month. However, Aizawl and Bhubaneswar may have closures due to local holidays.

Sunday, June 16th: Regular weekly closure for all banks.

Monday, June 17th: Eid ul-Adha - All banks closed nationwide.

Tuesday, June 18th: Additional Eid ul-Adha holiday for banks in Jammu and Srinagar only.

Remember, this is a typical schedule and there could be variations for specific regions. It's always best to check with your local bank branch for confirmation. Plan your banking transactions accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during the holiday period.

Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, or Qurban Bayarami, is celebrated to honour Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering devotion to Allah. This festival occurs in Zul Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which is considered one of the holiest months for Muslims. On this occasion, Muslims gather together and celebrate the festival with grandeur and enthusiasm.



Eid-ul-Adha 2024 Date:

After the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah moon in many parts of the world, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated accordingly. In India, Eid-ul-Adha will be observed on June 17, 2024, while in the UAE and other Arab countries, Bakrid will be celebrated on June 16, 2024.