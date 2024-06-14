Eid Al-Adha 2024: Date in India, History, And Wishes

Eid ul-Adha Date 2024: It is a time for family gatherings, reflecting on faith and charity.

Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, or Qurban Bayarami, is celebrated to honour Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering devotion to Allah. This festival occurs in Zul Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which is considered one of the holiest months for Muslims. On this occasion, Muslims gather together and celebrate the festival with grandeur and enthusiasm.

Eid-ul-Adha 2024 Date:

After the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah moon in many parts of the world, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated accordingly. In India, Eid-ul-Adha will be observed on June 17, 2024, while in the UAE and other Arab countries, Bakrid will be celebrated on June 16, 2024.

History of Eid-ul-Adha:

Eid al-Adha's history goes back to the time of Prophet Ibrahim. According to the Holy Quran, Allah commanded Prophet Ibrahim in a dream to sacrifice his son Ismail to show his devotion. Prophet Ibrahim decided to obey without hesitation. However, before he could sacrifice his son, Allah provided a lamb to sacrifice instead. This was a test from Allah, which Prophet Ibrahim passed. Since then, Muslims have performed animal sacrifices on Eid al-Adha, which is why the festival is also known as Bakra Eid.

Wishes:

On Eid al-Adha, people visit their family and friends and feast together. You can extend some heartfelt wishes to your near and dear ones this Eid. We have done the job for you by curating some wishes and messages:

"I wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid al-Adha. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins, and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Happy Bakrid!"

"When my arms can't reach people close to my heart, I always hug them with my prayers. May Allah's peace be with you. A very happy Eid Mubarak to you."

"May happiness and peace embrace your life on this Eid al-Adha. Eid al-Adha Mubarak to you and your family."

"May your plate of life always be full of sweet sewaiyan topped with the nuts of happiness. May you have a happy Eid."

"May God almighty accept all your sacrifices and reward you with a life that is full of cheers and successes. A heartiest Eid al-Adha Mubarak to you!"

"On the joyful day of Eid-ul-Adha, may Allah fill your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity. May Allah fill your heart with love, your soul with spirituality, and your mind with wisdom. Eid Mubarak!"

"May God give you the happiness of heaven above. Happy Eid Mubarak to You All."

"May Allah bless you with love, prosperity, and peace on this auspicious day of Eid ul-Adha. Happy Bakra Eid 2024!"