Museum Of Failure Set To Open In Sweden, It's Full Of Product 'Fails'

New Delhi: A pen aimed at women. A Donald Trump board game. A face mask that literally 'shocks' you. Coca Cola's coffee-flavored epic fail. These are all products that failed for one reason or another. And soon, they will all be housed at the world's first Museum of Failure. It is set to open this summer in Sweden. But the aim of the museum isn't to mock the flops. Instead, the museum's curator hopes that by prominently showcasing 'failure,' others will be inspired to take more risks of their own.
"Innovation is risky business and the majority fail, and this exhibition showcases some of these failures," the museum's curator Dr Samuel West tells RT.com. "I hope that visitors take home two messages, a) that failure is inseparable from success and b) that they understand the importance of 'learning from failure.'"
Dr West is a psychologist and innovation researcher who is contributing his own collection of 50 failed innovations to the museum in Helsingborg, Sweden.
Take a look at just some of the 'failed' products that will be part of the exhibition. Dr West showed them off on Skavlan, a Scandinavian television talk show hosted by Norwegian journalist Fredrik Skavlan.
"Companies are innovative, but they don't learn from their mistakes. And they keep them secret," Dr West tells The Local. He believes innovation is impossible without mistakes. Discussing companies such as Apple, Google and Amazon, Dr West says, "They have failed so crazily much and it has cost them billions. Being innovative means you are taking a conscious risk, and everything can fall apart."
Dr West hopes that after the initial laughs, people see the broader point he is trying to make.
"There's a saying that it's wise to learn from your own mistakes, but it's even wiser to learn from the mistakes of others," he tells the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. "I think failure gets way too little attention."
Click here for more trending stories.