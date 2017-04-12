Massive Chunk Of A Hill Comes Crashing On Construction Site In Shimla

New Delhi: Mobile footage showing massive chunk of a hill crashing down on a construction site in Shimla is being circulated on social media. The video shot by onlookers shows the landslide heading towards an under-construction shopping complex and parking lot. Workers can be seen at the site even as massive sections of the hill are falling down.
Eventually, a section of the road also caves in and onlookers are heard shouting "bhaago, bhaago. road bhi aa gaya (run, run. Even the road is coming down)." Construction workers are seen frantically running for their lives.
See the moment it happened
According to reports, no casualties were reported in the incident that was caused by heavy rain and hailstorm in Shimla in the last few days. The Shimla-Chandigarh highway was blocked post the mishap that happened last week.
Here's another video of the landslide
Click for more trending stories