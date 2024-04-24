Pakistani Woman Tries To Run Over Traffic Police Officers, Video Goes Viral

The video shows an enraged woman arguing with policemen.

A video circulating online shows a woman in Islamabad arguing with motorway police officers after being pulled over for speeding. The situation escalates when the woman attempts to flee the scene, injuring an officer in the process.

The Islamabad Traffic Police have confirmed that the incident occurred in January and that the woman has been charged.

The video, captured by a social media user, shows the woman confronting the officers and expressing frustration over a speeding ticket. In a shocking turn of events, the woman drives her car over an officer before fleeing the scene through a broken toll plaza barrier. Thankfully, a police patrol car was able to give chase.

The video was shared with an Urdu caption, which, when translated into English, reads, "Influential woman rammed the traffic warden for stopping and challaning her for overspeeding."

با اثر خاتون نے اوور سپیڈنگ پر روکنے اور چالان کرنے پر ٹریفک وارڈن پر گاڑی چڑھا دی۔ pic.twitter.com/ZSceOWSntT — Rubab Hayat (@shuglisam) April 22, 2024

The viral video has been viewed more than 65,000 times on X, and several social media users have angrily commented on it.

"A case of premeditated murder should be filed by the state, and there should be no amnesty," commented a user.

"Some people are the epitome of arrogance; these individuals can't ever be groomed by all the education, elitism, and unlimited riches they have," wrote another user.

"Look at the accent and the vulgar language; there are no manners to speak," commented a third user.

Authorities confirmed the woman was speeding and pulled over at the toll plaza to receive a fine. The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many condemning the woman's actions and calling for harsher penalties.