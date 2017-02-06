'Kodaikanal Won't' Rapper Sofia Ashraf's Song Protesting Sasikala Is Viral

Highlights In her song, Sofia Ashraf talks about democracy being dead 'We are extremely disturbed by what's been happening in Chennai' she says Sasikala Natarajan is set to be Tamil Nadu's next Chief Minister

After protesting against Hindustan Unilever Limited with her rap "Kodaikanal Won't", Sofia Ashraf is back with another viral video. The Chennai-born rapper expresses her distress at Sasikala Natarajan's elevation as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in her new video. Ms Sasikala, a political novice who stayed in the shadows for decades as J Jayalalithaa's long-time friend, is set to be Tamil Nadu's next Chief Minister after the party picked her for the job. Ms Ashraf, not unlike many on social media, showcased her resentment, but with a song. Originally shared live on Facebook yesterday, the video has now collected over 70,000 views and counting."We are extremely disturbed by what's been happening in Chennai right now. Democracy has taken a huge hit. And here's what we think about it," says Ms Ashraf at the beginning of the video. She then goes on to perform her song in Tamil while walking on Binny Road in Chennai.In the song, Ms Ashraf talks about democracy being dead. She even says that 'ministers who have been elected without elections are not welcome'.LootersBribe mongerTraitorSwitching sidesThe city still stinksCheatsThe elections are doneThe desperation risesClownsFalse promisesFreebiesPoliticiansDid I ask you for aid?Did I ask you for your seat?The city is filled with your cut outsStep into the hood for onceWeak prattle for the sake of votesLies. Just gas.Hey. Nobody's good enough here.My vote wasn't for you.You come and go by my streetsSpreading riotsYour Manifesto is half bakedWhat are you gonna offer now?Ministers who have been electedWithout elections are not welcome.As you let things be, it'll grow...As it proceeds, you'll understand...It will spark and obliterate ...We will put an end to this*blows conch*Democracy is dead!Several people have praised Ms Ashraf's song. The video has also amassed over 2,200 reactions and more than 1,400 shares on Facebook."Proud of what you are doing!! but please be careful!!" says one commenter on the video. "Brave attempt... really appreciate ur efforts guys... keep rocking," says another.What do you think of this song? Tell us using the comments section below.