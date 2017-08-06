It's Shirtless Vladimir Putin, Again. And Internet's Got Meme-Fever

Putin's affinity for the tough guy pose has been documented with shots of him bare-chested on horseback, diving in a submarine in Lake Baikal - the world's deepest - and flipping a Judo opponent. These latest images, provided by the Kremlin, captured his two-day stay in the remote Tuva area of southern Siberia.
Putin "fished in a waterfall near a mountain lake, indulged in underwater fishing, sunbathed, went rafting in mountain rivers, piloted... motor boats, went hiking and four-wheeler riding in the mountains," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Here are some highlights from his trip
Siberian vacation: Putin's 2-day hiking and camping trip (PHOTOS, VIDEOS) https://t.co/MJcFHsvJWNpic.twitter.com/czhkr3aSOI— RT (@RT_com) August 5, 2017
The images broadcast on public television, which insisted on "the physical fitness of the president", show Putin catching a pike in a camouflage wetsuit or sunning his bare torso with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who is originally from the region.
Internet quickly lapped up the photos and came up with some interesting memes.
#Putin'sVacation pic.twitter.com/NdGkIlrcRk— mardaw (@mariazdaw) August 6, 2017
Who looks better? #Shirtless#Putin or beach going #ChrisChristie#Beachhttps://t.co/JaNy6rc9MQpic.twitter.com/NFJLp8j3gD— RogueRdr (@Rogueraidr) August 6, 2017
And even the Russia embassy in South Africa joined in
Predictable reaction from MSM on latest President #Putin's photos - Vladimir Putin triggering entire Western media with several photos pic.twitter.com/wbTGs1QNUw— Russia in RSA (@EmbassyofRussia) August 5, 2017
Putin's previous made-for-TV exploits, however, have not been without controversy. During a 2011 dive in the Black Sea he allegedly discovered two 15th century amphoras, but the find was mocked in independent media because the vessels were suspiciously without algae or other sea life. Peskov admitted several months later that the scene had been staged.
